Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club opens

One of Dubai’s most anticipated new hotels, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, is now open to welcome you with the best of city’s experiences from yacht adventures to culinary offerings and amazing nightlife.

With a stunning view overlooking Dubai Marina, the high-rise Vida consists of 158 hotel rooms and more than 300 residences. It takes pride of place at one of the most iconic locations – means everything you need is in close reach!

With its idyllic location on the waterfront promenade, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club brings diverse gastronomic offerings with a stunning vista and adds to the already vibrant lifestyle to be found in the neighborhood. This will surely be your next destination for bites, sips, and weekend vibes – you can even bring your furry friends along to make it paw-some.

An executive room at the new Vida Dubai Marina and Yacht Club

Origins restaurant brings the perfect blend of fabulous flavours for those wanting to eat cleaner with a perfect marina view. Whether you are looking to start the day off right, devour a light lunch, or savour a delectable dinner, Origins is the spot for you.

For a change of pace Stage 2 offers a relaxed vibe, ideal for connecting with friends, or popping some headphones in and catching up with some work. With indoor and outdoor seating, you can grab a bite and a coffee and enjoy this chilled out space with an energetic creative kick.

The rooftop pool at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is perfect to catch some rays, or enjoy sips while you savor a stunning marina sunset. And don’t worry about the little ones either – they will be more than entertained in the Kids’ Club.

With exceptionally crafted creative spaces and amenities, Vida Marina & Yacht Club offers an upscale lifestyle hub for entrepreneurial and creative minds, so come to Dubai’s new destination where you can connect, inspire, and create.

Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, Mark Kirby said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to introduce Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club as this is a very important extension of Vida brand. Dubai Marina is full of life and exceptional energy, a great community where our brand fits perfectly and we look forward to integrating into this neighbourhood while offering both visitors and guests unforgettable experiences.”

