Guide to a Happy Holiday Season in Jasper, Canada

Make the most of Jasper’s festive cheer with this helpful list of things to do during the holidays.

The holiday season is a special one, and it’s made all the more magical by spending it among the mountains in Jasper National Park. With so many amazing and unique activities – skiing! dog sledding! sleigh rides! – not to mention oodles of deals that your wallet will love, it’s not hard to see why our chilliest season often delivers the warmest memories.

From festivals to furry friends, there’s no shortage of reasons why spending the holidays in this lovable mountain town will create a one-of-a-kind experience, not to mention many lasting memories.

Ski Marmot Basin

There are few joys in life more equally exhilarating and peaceful than gliding down a sparkling slope of snow. And Jasper’s beloved local ski spot, Marmot Basin, boasts some of the best snow around. With 91 runs perfect for everyone from beginners to advanced skiers, there’s never been a better time to hop on a lift. Bonus: thanks to Marmot’s uncrowded atmosphere and layout, you probably won’t even have to wait in a lift line.

Score Deals

With all the gift-buying that often goes hand-in-hand with this season, it’s never a bad idea to score a deal. In which case, winter is definitely the time to visit our quaint mountain town. With hotel deals aplenty, not to mention discounted rates on ski and spa packages, winter visitors get to soak up all the mountain beauty for a fraction of the summer price.

Indulge in Comfort Food

Hot chocolate after skating. Karma curry from Evil Dave’s Restaurant. Fire-roasted tomato bisque at Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria. Happy hour at Terra. When the weather outside is chilly, it’s time to warm yourself from the inside out. Bonus: the quieter nature of winter travel means that there’s rarely a line outside restaurants, which means there’s less standing in the way between you and a happy tummy. Find an eatery to suit your stomach here.

Try Dogsledding

Make like Canada’s earliest inhabitants and experience dog sledding. Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding takes visitors along an old trapping route with spectacular views of the mountains and a river. There’s never been a better way to experience Canada’s oldest transportation method than within Canada’s most beautiful mountains.

Skating on Mildred Lake

When you stay at The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (or even when you stay elsewhere) you don’t have to go far to enjoy a beautiful day in Jasper National Park. Enjoy the groomed skating rink on Lake Mildred offering round-the-lake oval and hockey rink for pick-up games. Skate rentals available at the Winter Rental Shop.

Plan the perfect holiday party

If there’s one thing that the holiday season has plenty of, it’s parties. Make your gathering even more magical by hosting it in Jasper National Park. Here are some fun and festive options.